Former South Sudan Petroleum minister urges investors to participate in Africa Oil Week

June 12, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s former Minister of Petroleum, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth has expressed his disappointment at the decision of London based Hyve group to move this year’s Africa Oil Week to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Former South Sudan’s petroleum minister Ezekiel Gatkouth makes opening remarks at the Oil and Power conference in Juba, October 16, 2017 (APO)

Organisers say the event, initially scheduled for Cape Town, South Africa, from November 1-5, has been moved to Dubai from November 8-11.

“I think it will be unacceptable to move the Russian Energy Week from Moscow or ADIPEC from Abu Dhabi to Juba, South Sudan Africa on the basis of COVID 19. The same reasoning should apply to Africa especially Dubai has more Covid 19 cases than Cape Town," said Gatkouth.

The former minister urged investors and companies to participate in the first edition of the African Energy Week, due to be held in Cape Town, organized by the African Energy Chamber.

“Opportunities and challenges concerning the Middle East and its energy are best discussed in the Middle East, and rightfully so. It is therefore a huge lack of appreciation and a vote of no-confidence in Africa to hold this discussion outside of the continent especially when the Oil and Gas industry must have a unified position on developing our natural resources in the face of energy transition. Many of us are asking what will happen to Mining Indaba. Will they also move Mining Indadba to Dubai or London?”, he said.

Gatkouth is yet another prominent voice in the industry that has come out against the decision to move Africa Oil Week to Dubai.

According the event organisers, Africa Oil Week will take place in accordance with the latest health & safety and government guidance and will reunite the industry under the ‘Succeeding in a Changed Market’ theme, as well as provide the leading platform to help rebuild the future of oil and gas in Africa.

Now entering its 27th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers.

(ST)