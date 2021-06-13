 
 
 
Sunday 13 June 2021

Government, German firm sign deal to upgrade Port Sudan terminal

June 12, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC), global market leader for terminal management systems, improve develop the performance of the port terminal in Port Sudan on the Red Sea.

Sudanese Ministry of Transport and the German firm signed an agreement to upgrade terminal operations of the South Port Container Terminal (SPCT) in Port Sudan, said a press release after the signing ceremony on 11 June.

"The goal of the planned port development programme for Sudan’s only international container terminal is a significant reduction of vessel waiting times and higher productivity of cargo handling equipment and terminal operations," said the statement

The deal does not mention the involvement of the German firm in the management of the port stressing that HPC will focus on generating greater efficiency of operational and administrational processes to speed up ship handling processes.

The deal was signed by the Sudanese Transport Minister Mergani Musa Hamad and HPC Associate Partner for the Middle East and Africa Lars Martin Greiner.

The statement did not mention the cost of the deal in their statement.

The agreement put an end to frequent reports about a deal with international port operators.

The Sudanese government, in April 2020, dismissed reports about the control of Port Sudan terminal by Dubai’s DP World.

In June 2006, Sudan signed a contract with the Chinese Engineering Works Company to expand and deepen Port-Sudan harbour to receive ships that weigh over five tones.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

