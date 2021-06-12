 
 
 
Protests against transitional govt pave way for totalitarian in Sudan: Arman

June 11, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, Deputy Chairman of the SPLM-N led by Malik Agar criticized calls for demonstrations against the government of Abdallah Hamdok saying they pave the way for totalitarian rule.

SPLM-N AgarDeputy Chairman Yasir ArmanSudanese particularly in Khartoum state took to the street on 10 June to protest the government decision to increase fuel prices. Protesters chanted slogans such as "Down, Down for the 3rd time" or "We will keep protesting unit it get right".

In a response to these slogans, Arman admitted in a comment on his Facebook’s page that the economic situation in the country is bad and that the people are suffering a lot from the harsh austerity plans implemented by the government.

But what is worse than the economic crisis is that to lead the people towards the unknown by raising flashy slogans whose results are not well calculated, said.

"We are afraid of falling into the rule of totalitarianism," he stressed.

The Sudanese Communist Party and a faction of the Sudanese Professionals Association stated they are mobilizing the street to bring down the Hamdok government.

Arman called for unity, and dialogue among the forces of the revolution as well as coherent leadership belonging to the people.

He further stressed the need to distinguish between the forces of the revolution and the forces of the counter-revolution, and take a different path from the forces of the old regime.

"We do not need another revolution or another coup, but we need to continue and reform the revolution, and only those who made it will reform the revolution," he added.

Supporters of the former regime support the current protests with the hope to destabilise the transition and create chaos paving the way for a coup.

The left groups blame the government for implementing the IMF programmes, saying it would keep the country under the policies of the international financial institutions and prevent economic growth.

They are also hostile to the participation of the military component in the transition.

(ST)

