Over 2000 Sudanese migrants intercepted by Libyan guards: UNHCR

June 11, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Libyan authorities intercepted over two 2000 Sudanese seeking to cross the Mediterranean sea and reach Europe embarking on dangerous boats.

The United Nations refugee agency says there are 15,735 Sudanese who are officially registered as refugees and asylum-seekers.

In its latest bulletin, the UNHCR Libya stated that as of 31 May 2021 the Libyan coastal security forces rescued or intercepted a total of 10,178 people in different locations along the Libyan coast.

The bulletin further indicated that the number of Sudanese migrants intercepted during the first 5 months of this year reached 2076 people, the highest among the other nationalities.

The report says during the same period 67 dead bodies were recovered in Libyan waters but it did not indicate their nationality.

Despite the regime change in their country two years ago, Sudanese continue to seek refuge in Europe claiming they flee persecution or human rights violations.

European authorities, in general, reject their claims but they are not expelled like other nationals from other countries.

