 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 11 June 2021

IOM builds hub to boost delivery of humanitarian assistance in Pibor

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 10, 2020 (PIBOR) - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Friday handed over to Plan International a newly constructed humanitarian hub in South Sudan’s Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA).

JPEG - 13.4 kb
The map of Jonglei state in red

The establishment of the hub, IOM said, will enable expansion of operations across hard-to-reach areas of the GPAA through an increase in static humanitarian presence.

The hub will reportedly provide safe, secure and reliable accommodation and office space for aid workers of both national and international organizations.

"It will help improve sustainability and the capacity of aid organizations to respond effectively and efficiently to natural disasters and other events that require humanitarian assistance," further noted the statement.

According to the agency, efforts to scale up support towards existing capacities for area-based response is crucially important in the face of challenges posed by unprecedented heavy flooding which can make road networks impassable, cutting off humanitarian aid.

Likewise, protracted conflict across parts of the GPAA have triggered multiple displacements and collapse of livelihoods, also making the need for time critical and life-saving frontline activities ever more important, it stressed.

“The humanitarian hub goes beyond just a physical structure. It is a way to ensure that when a humanitarian crisis occurs which calls for urgent response, humanitarian teams are ready on the ground to respond swiftly and effectively to save the lives of affected populations,” said Peter Van der Auweraert, IOM’s Chief of Mission in South Sudan.

“We need humanitarian teams to be as close as possible to the people they serve, and this is exactly what the humanitarian hub offers,” he added.

While speaking during the handover ceremony, the head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Steve O’Malley said South Sudan is facing its highest levels of food insecurity and malnutrition since its independence in 2011.

"It is critical that we have a presence in areas where we can swiftly reach the most food insecure people. People in hard-to-reach areas in GPAA are facing catastrophic conditions. Sub-national violence, flooding and poor road conditions have made is difficult to reach people with humanitarian assistance," explained O’Malley.

"The humanitarian hub will help to ease the pressure on humanitarian organizations and play an important role to ensure more predictable humanitarian presence, building the confidence of people in the community," he added.

The Pibor humanitarian hub, funded by the South Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SSHF), is part of a network of humanitarian hubs IOM is setting up in remote areas where humanitarian needs are high.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan should reduce checkpoints, regulate taxes 2021-06-06 05:04:03 by Bol Khan The number of checkpoints across South Sudan has had inestimably increased during the recent past—deferred civil war. This includes a number of both legal and illegal checkpoints (...)

Remembering Abraham Chol Marial and William Ater Lual 2021-06-04 19:17:05 Ngor Arol Garang On Wednesday morning, I woke up to two nerve wrecking news. It was the passing of Abraham Chol Marial, a colleague and a longtime friend and William Ater Lual, a friend of my (...)

Hand over perpetrators of Darfur genocide 2021-05-31 18:21:02 by Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Arab and African countries that were receiving the perpetrator of genocide in the Darfur region in western Sudan, Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, a fugitive from (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.