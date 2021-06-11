 
 
 
Friday 11 June 2021

South Sudan, Malawi ink agreement to bolster trade

June 10, 2021 (JUBA) – The tiny southeast African Malawi will export cereals to South Sudan, according to an agreement reached on Thursday.

JPEG - 27.5 kb
Traders jostle to change money in South Sudan (Reuters)

Kuol Athian Mawien, South Sudan’s Minister of Trade and Industry told reporters that the deal will help to cover the deficit of cereals in the country which has reached 465,600 metric tons.

"There is shortage of food in the country (South Sudan), we have been importing from neighbouring countries but our friends from the Malawi government have seen our suffering and want to rescue us," said Mawian.

For his part, Sosten Gwengwe, Malawian Minister of Trade, said that his country can export 1.2 million metric tons of surplus cereals.

“The joint meeting today is the first step in realizing our shared vision in bringing prosperity to our people through trade. Our joint discussion and bi-lateral meeting are a foundation upon which we build, deepen and broaden our cooperation,” said Gwengwe.

He added, “South Sudan being new and an emerging economy carries a lot of our hope for the rapid growth of trade and investment relations across a broad spectrum of areas".

The Malawian minister said he is optimistic the MoU signed with the East African country will improve trade relations between the two nations.

(ST)

