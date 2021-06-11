Mediation adjourns Sudan-SPLM-N peace talks to allow more consultations

June 10, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The South Sudanese mediation decided on Thursday to break off meetings between the transitional government and SPLM-N al-Hilu negotiating teams to allow further consultations over contentious issues.

Last Saturday the mediation extended for one week the two-week round of talks over the framework agreement and formed separate committees to discuss the sticky issues.

However, the two parties sides failed to reach a compromise over some issues they preferred to not make it public.

Chief Mediator Tut Gatluak announced the adjournment of discussions to give them more time for consultations at the level of the specialized committees.

The mediation decided "to adjourn the direct negotiations to allow the two delegations to hold further consultations on the contentious issues," Gatluak told reporters in Juba after separate meetings with the two delegations.

The chief mediator further said he believes that the parties can overcome their differences and reach consensual solutions pointing that the issues of contention are not "central".

"They can be addressed through the determination of both parties," he stressed.

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council and Abdel Aziz al-Hilu signed a declaration of principles on 28 March providing separation between the state and religion.

The accord was seen as a step forward paving the way for the rebel group to join the ongoing efforts to bring peace in Sudan and stability in the region.

In statements to the media after their meeting with the mediation, Khalid Omer Spokesman of the government negotiating delegation stated said that the proposals presented by the mediation are a "positive and constructive vision."

The government delegation will do "everything in its power to overcome the points of contention," he further said.

(ST)