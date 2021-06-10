NGO body condemns killing of aid workers in Lakes state

June 9, 2021 (JUBA) - South Sudan NGO Forum said it is deeply saddened by the killing on Monday of two humanitarian health workers in Lakes States.

Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

In a statement, the forum said it stands in solidarity with all humanitarians affected by violence.

On 7th June, a clearly marked humanitarian convoy was ambushed on the Mapourdit-Aluakluak road when unknown assailants fired at the cars, resulting in two South Sudanese staff working for CUAMM being killed.

This attack, according to the NGO body, happened less than a month after a similar but unrelated attack in Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State in which a health worker employed by Cordaid was killed on Chukudum-Kapoeta road.

"2021 has already seen a significant increase in the killings and attacks on aid workers compared to the same period last year, continuing a highly concerning trend and putting the lives of those in need of life saving assistance at risk," partly reads the NGO Forum’s statement.

"Humanitarian staff must be able to operate safely in South Sudan," it added.

The NGO Forum further said it is extremely worried at the continued violence affecting roads and crisis afflicted parts of South Sudan.

’"At a time that humanitarian needs are worsening, a safe and enabling environment across the country is critical for aid to reach populations in need," it stated.

Meanwhile, South Sudan NGO Forum called upon the government of South Sudan at all levels to ensure that roads in the country are safe to use, and that humanitarian workers and assets are protected.

"Only then can humanitarian agencies continue to serve the people of South Sudan by reaching communities in need of lifesaving humanitarian assistance," the forum concluded.

South Sudan is one of the most dangerous places for humanitarian workers.

(ST)