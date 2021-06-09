South Sudan’s Kiir sacks Lakes state governor

June 8, 2021 (RUMBEK) - President Salva Kiir has sacked the governor of South Sudan’s Lakes State, a year after his appointment.
- South Sudanese President Salva Kiir (Photo: AP/Sayyid Azim)
The decree removing Makur Kulang was announced on the state television (SSBC) on Tuesday. It did not, however, cite reason for the presiident’s decision.
Separately, Kiir appointed Gen. Rin Tueny Mabor as the new Lakes state governor.
In another decree, the South Sudanese leaders sacked the Chief Administrator of Ruweng Administrative Area, William Chol, replacing him with Peter Dau.
(ST)
