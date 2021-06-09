UN condemns killing of two aid workers in Lakes state

June 8, 2021 (RUMBEK) - A top United Nations official has strongly condemned the killing of two aid workers in Lakes State on Monday.

Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

Mathew Hollingsworth, the acting UN humanitarian coordinator for South Sudan appealed to authorities and communities to protect humanitarian personnel as they deliver assistance to people across the country.

“I am shocked by the reports of yet another act of violence against humanitarians in South Sudan. I want to express our condolences to the family and colleagues of the aid workers who were killed. Humanitarians are working tirelessly to reach the most vulnerable people, including women, children, and older persons with vital aid,” he said in a statement.

On 7 June, two aid workers working for Doctors with Africa CUAMM were killed when their vehicle was ambushed in Yirol West in Lakes State.

The clearly marked humanitarian vehicle was reportedly part of a convoy returning from a health facility.

“I call on the government to strengthen law enforcement, investigate these crimes, and bring the perpetrators swiftly to justice. Four aid workers have been killed in the last month alone," said Hollingsworth.

I fear that continued attacks on humanitarians and the consequent suspension of activities will have a serious impact on humanitarian operations in South Sudan,” he stressed.

South Sudan is considered one of the most dangerous places for aid workers.

(ST)