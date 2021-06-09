Ethiopia deployed more troops on border with Sudan, military sources



June 8, 2021 (GADAREF) - Sudanese military sources said the Ethiopian army deployed extra troops along their common border with Sudan in the Amhara region as militiamen continue their regular attacks on Sudanese farmers.

The military sources confirmed to Sudan Tribune that the recent troop build-up of forces on the Ethiopian side of the border took place in adjacent areas to Taya, Um Dablo, and Wad Alagouz and Haskanit areas as well as Qatrand settlement of the Sudanese Garadref State.

Relations between the Sudanese and Ethiopian government have deteriorated after the regime change in Sudan as the transitional government in Khartoum expelled the Ethiopian farmers and their militias from the Al-Fashaga area of Garadef State in November 2020.

Since the government of Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy claims that this area is part of the Ethiopian territory. In Khartoum, the Sudanese officials reject the claim pointing to the international agreements of 1902, 1903 and 1972 between the two countries over the border.

The military sources say the Ethiopian army encourages and supports the attacks by militiamen saying they operate under the supervision of the military commander of the Amhara region.

"The army commander of the Amhara region recently met with military and militia leaders. The meeting agreed to stop the deployment of the Sudanese troops in agricultural projects that were previously held by Ethiopian farmers," said the military officials who are not authorized to speak to the media.

On 31 May and 5 June, Ethiopian militiamen attacked two areas to intimidate the Sudanese farmers.

Also, the Sudanese army besides the deployment of troops has undertaken contraction of roads and bridges in the border area.

Ethiopia will hold twice-delayed general elections on 21 June.

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) indicated, last May, that the electoral process will be postponed in four areas and parts of the Amhara region around the town of Ataye, said Soleyana Shimeles.

Also, voting will be delayed in the Metekel area of the western Benishangul-Gumuz region bordering Sudan.

(ST)