 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 8 June 2021

US Supreme Court rules against residency for immigrants from South Sudan, Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 7, 2021 (WASHINGTON) - The United States Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Monday that people who entered the US unlawfully, but have Temporary Protected Status (TPS) due to humanitarian crisis in countries such as South Sudan, Sudan and Somalia, among others will not be eligible to apply for permanent residency.

The TPS program provides temporary residence to people from designated nations who entered the US unlawfully but cannot return to their country because it is dealing with the effects of an ongoing conflict, natural disaster or other extraordinary humanitarian conditions.

There are currently 400,000 people from 12 countries with TPS. Three African countries, South Sudan, Sudan and Somalia, are currently designated for TPS.

Justice Elena Kagan on Monday wrote that federal immigration law prohibits people who entered the country illegally and now have TPS from seeking green cards to permanently remain in the country.

“The TPS program gives foreign nationals non-immigrant status, but it does not admit them. So the conferral of TPS does not make an unlawful entrant eligible”, she stated.

The House of Representatives has already passed legislation that would make it possible for TPS recipients to become permanent residents, Kagan stated.

Similarly protected are people hailing from countries such as Haiti, Honduras, Myanmar, Nepal, Nicaragua, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan should reduce checkpoints, regulate taxes 2021-06-06 05:04:03 by Bol Khan The number of checkpoints across South Sudan has had inestimably increased during the recent past—deferred civil war. This includes a number of both legal and illegal checkpoints (...)

Remembering Abraham Chol Marial and William Ater Lual 2021-06-04 19:17:05 Ngor Arol Garang On Wednesday morning, I woke up to two nerve wrecking news. It was the passing of Abraham Chol Marial, a colleague and a longtime friend and William Ater Lual, a friend of my (...)

Hand over perpetrators of Darfur genocide 2021-05-31 18:21:02 by Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Arab and African countries that were receiving the perpetrator of genocide in the Darfur region in western Sudan, Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, a fugitive from (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.