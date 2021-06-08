AU to deploy election observers to Ethiopia

June 7, 2020 (ADDIS ABABA) - The African Union Commission (AUC) announced that it approved the government of Ethiopia’s invitation to deploy election observers for the general elections in the country.

The continental body’s chairperson, Moussa F. Mahamat approved the deployment of both long- and short-term African Union observers to the general elections in Ethiopia scheduled for June 21, 2021.

The eight members of the long-term observation mission were reportedly drawn from various member states of the African Union.

According a statement from the AU Commission, the mission of the observers will be to undertake observation and analysis of key aspects of the electoral process, particularly the political environment, electoral legal framework, the effectiveness and transparency of electoral preparation and administration.

“The mission will also conduct observation on the election campaign environment, including freedom of the media and respect for core participatory rights throughout the process,” it added.

This analysis, the AU noted, will form a key part of the AU’s overall assessment of the conduct of the 21 June 2021 elections in Ethiopia.

According to AU’s statement, the long-term observation mission will be deployed in teams to cover different locations in the country.

They will be joined, at a later stage, by a number of Short-Term Observers (STOs), who will arrive in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, approximately a week before Election Day, the statement added.

The AU Election Observation Mission to Ethiopia has the mandate to observe, collect and analyze information concerning the election process and will operate in accordance with AU instruments.

