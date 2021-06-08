 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 8 June 2021

Sudan’s ruling alliance, SRF groups start discussions over transitional parliament

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Some FFC leader discuss with SRF members during a break outside the meeting room in Addis Ababa on 23 July 2019 (ST Photo)
June 7, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Sudanese Revolutionary Forces (SRF) factions have started discussions over the chairmanship of the transitional parliament, said a member of the leadership of the ruling coalition on Monday.

Ahmed Hadra told the Sudan Tribune that the FFC started consultations with the signatories of the Juba Peace Agreement about the formation of the chairmanship of the Transitional Legislative Council, its committees and internal regulations.

The armed groups say they want the chairmanship of the parliament, saying they represent the marginalized regions in Sudan. But, the FFC groups disagree with them.

The SRF threatened, in the past, to suspend the peace talks if the transitional parliament would have been formed before the signing of a peace agreement.

The transitional parliament will be composed of 300 deputies, 165 members for the FFC groups, 60 others will be chosen in consultation with the military component of the Sovereign Council, while 75 seats are allocated to the SRF factions.

Hadra said that up to now 12 of 18 states submitted their lists fulfilling all the requirements.

The FFC had returned the nominations made by its sections in several states because they did not allocate 40% of the quotas to women as provided in the Constitutional Document.

The delay of the parliament pushed the Sovereign Council and the cabinet to arrogate the legislative power. This situation exposed the transition partners to strong criticism from the professional groups and popular committees.

Some activists went to accuse the political forces and the military component of seeking to prevent them from exercising their right to control the government policies and decisions.

However, Hadra reiterated the seriousness of the FFC to form the transitional house, adding that they may establish it with the nominations they received until now.

"It is possible that we establish the transitional council with 200 members, and complete the vacant seats ulteriorly," he said.

Concerning the consultations with the military component of the Sovereign Council on the 60 seats, he said the FFC sent them two letters requesting to hold a meeting over the matter but they "are still waiting for a response.”

In return, he said the SRF groups confirmed that their lists were ready.

Some political leaders point to the difficulty to represent the popular committees saying that some of them are infiltrated by political groups like the Communist Party which is hostile to the government economic programme and the participation of the military in the transitional authority.

"So there is a real fear that the transitional parliament obstructs the reforms," said a political leader who declined to be identified.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan should reduce checkpoints, regulate taxes 2021-06-06 05:04:03 by Bol Khan The number of checkpoints across South Sudan has had inestimably increased during the recent past—deferred civil war. This includes a number of both legal and illegal checkpoints (...)

Remembering Abraham Chol Marial and William Ater Lual 2021-06-04 19:17:05 Ngor Arol Garang On Wednesday morning, I woke up to two nerve wrecking news. It was the passing of Abraham Chol Marial, a colleague and a longtime friend and William Ater Lual, a friend of my (...)

Hand over perpetrators of Darfur genocide 2021-05-31 18:21:02 by Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Arab and African countries that were receiving the perpetrator of genocide in the Darfur region in western Sudan, Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, a fugitive from (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.