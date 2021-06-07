 
 
 
Darfur holdout group parades new recruits in Jebel Marra

New promotion of SLM-AW recruit in Jebel Marra on 1 June 2021 (ST photo)

June 6, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur held a ceremony to mark the promotion of a new batch of recruits who finished training.

According to a video recently released a ceremony where the members of the promotion 16 paraded in uniform was held in the SLM-AW controlled areas in Jebel Marra on 1 June.

The leader of the holdout group addressed the new promotion from Juba in South Sudan where he is residing.

In his speech, al-Nur reiterated their demand for a secular, liberal and federal state in Sudan.

The movement was keen to exhibit its means and show hundreds of well-dressed soldiers.

The group says committed to a unilateral cessation of hostilities after the overthrow of the former regime accused of genocide and crimes against humanity.

Several reports by UN experts have mentioned that the group developed businesses and has token up gold mining areas in the mountainous area.

South Sudanese officials say al-Nur pledged to join the peace process, while the Sudanese government agencies follow with anxiety his meetings and movements in Juba with his aides.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

