 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 6 June 2021

Ethiopian militiamen kill two Sudanese farmers

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Gallabat - Metema border crossing (photo whirled-away)June 5, 2021 (GADAREF) - Ethiopian militiamen killed two Sudanese farmers on the border strip between the two countries, east of the Gallabat town.

Eyewitnesses told the Sudan Tribune Saturday that the Ethiopian armed men sneaked into the Sudanese border killed two farmers after failing to kidnap them.

The gunmen sought to abduct Mohamed Ali Alsjan, the owner of a horticultural farm and Ali Khalifa a worker who was driving a tractor.

Witnesses told the Sudan Tribune that Ethiopian militiamen intercepted the two men and tried to kidnap them and demand a ransom. However, they shot dead the two farmers as they fiercely resisted the abductors.

After the attack, Bashir Mahmoud Ali another farmer informed the authorities of the incident where the bodies of the victims were found.

The farmers request the Sudanese army to establish permanent border stations.

On 31 May, the Ethiopian militiamen killed carried out a similar attack killing two farmers in the Khor Yabes area, north of Gallabat and kidnapped a herder.

Relations between Sudan and Ethiopia have deteriorated after the border claim by the government of Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy.

The regular attacks by the Amhara militiamen are perceived as an attempt by the government-backed armed men to spread insecurity in the border area inside Sudan and force the local farmers to abandon their frames.

The Sudanese army retook control of nearly all the border areas cultivated in the past by Ethiopian farmers.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan should reduce checkpoints, regulate taxes 2021-06-06 05:04:03 by Bol Khan The number of checkpoints across South Sudan has had inestimably increased during the recent past—deferred civil war. This includes a number of both legal and illegal checkpoints (...)

Remembering Abraham Chol Marial and William Ater Lual 2021-06-04 19:17:05 Ngor Arol Garang On Wednesday morning, I woke up to two nerve wrecking news. It was the passing of Abraham Chol Marial, a colleague and a longtime friend and William Ater Lual, a friend of my (...)

Hand over perpetrators of Darfur genocide 2021-05-31 18:21:02 by Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Arab and African countries that were receiving the perpetrator of genocide in the Darfur region in western Sudan, Omar Hassan Ahmed Al-Bashir, a fugitive from (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.