South Sudan president, governor discuss security situation in Eastern Equatoria

July 27, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Monday discussed the security situation in Central Equatoria State with the Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony.

The meeting took place following recent statements by the holdout National Salvation Front (NAS) of repeated attacks by the government forces on their positions in the remote areas of the Central Equatoria State.

The press presidential unit in a short statement released after the meeting said Anthony briefed Kiir about the security situation in the state.

"Governor Emmanuel Adil said, the security situation in Central equatorial is generally calm and stable, except for some small skirmishes," said the statement.

The Governor further "called upon the group of NAS to stop the violence and observe the cessation of hostilities," the statement further added.

In a statement to Sudan Tribune on 25 July, NAS Spokesman Suba Samuel Manase said that an SSPDF force attacked NAS’s position in Kimba Payam of Morobo County which is near the border with Uganda.

"In the morning hours of 25th July 2020, the SSPDF force launched an attack on NAS tactical position at Youndu in Kimba Payam Morobo County," said Manase.

Also, the rebel group killed 5 government soldiers in Liria and Lobonok Counties of Central Equatoria State during clashes on 15 and 18 July.

The IGAD Special Envoy Ismail Wais discussed the peace implementation process with the Minister of Presidential Affairs Nhial Deng Nhial in a meeting on 25 July.

(ST)