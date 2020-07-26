 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 26 July 2020

Sudan arrests former speaker of parliament

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A Sudanese police force on Sunday arrested a prominent Islamist and former Speaker of Parliament, Ibrahim Ahmed Omar.

Sudan's National Assembly speaker Ibrahim Ahmed Omer (Photo SUNA)Security sources in Khartoum said that he had been arrested as a result of his participation in a demonstration organized by Islamist groups, on Friday to protest against legal amendments recently made by the transitional government.

Omer is facing criminal charges under articles (13) and (14) of the Empowerment Removal Committee’s law, and cases related to corruption and the exploitation of influence.

"The former parliament speaker violated the law dissolving the National Congress Party, which prevents him from engaging in any political activity as a member of the (banned) party."

The Sudanese police on Saturday, also, arrested five foreigners, due to their participation in the protests that took place in the capital, Khartoum, on Friday.

Among them, Mahmoud Suleiman Al-Hasanat, a Palestinian from Gaza the preacher and Imam of the Sheikh Mohamed Abdel Karim Mosque on the 60th Street in Khartoum. Also, an Indonesian, and two Yemenis.

Last Friday, Sudanese Islamists demonstrated in Khartoum, after the weekly prayer, for the second week, to protest against new constitutional amendments that "violated Islamic traditions."

On July 9, the Sudanese government finally approved amendments to some articles of the Criminal Code, including granting non-Muslims the right to make and drink alcohol.

The amendments also abolished an article on the apostasy, according to which the abandoner of the Islamic religion is sentenced to death.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Salva Kiir’s assault on political reforms 2020-07-26 18:01:41 By Duop Chak Wuol Born a fighter, revered for his presumptuous good behaviour during the struggle, worked his way up to the then Southern Sudan anti-Khartoum armed group, and his accidental rise (...)

COVID-19, an opportunity to build back better for Arab region 2020-07-23 21:29:09 By António Guterres The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed fault lines, fissures and fragilities in societies and economies around the world – and the Arab region is no exception. The region is (...)

A healthy diet must not be a luxury for Africans 2020-07-20 20:44:31 Even before COVID-19, Africa was facing an affordability crisis for healthy, fresh foods by Abebe Haile-Gabriel Hunger is on the rise in all regions of Africa, particularly in Sub-Saharan (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.