SRF calls to review appointment of state governors in Sudan



July 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) on Saturday, called to review the recent appointment of governors after the rejection of local leaders in some states of the appointed governors.

Residents of North Kordofan, Kassala, East and South Darfur rejected the governors appointed by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok this week.

Further, the National Umma Party (NUP) led by Sadiq al-Mahdi, also said opposed the appointment because Hamdok appointed six instead of nine governors, as requested.

In a statement released on Saturday, the SRF recalled that they accepted the appointment of temporary civilian governors in response to the popular demand.

The Prime Minister, according to the statement, did not take into account several requirements they put in their letter to Hamdok including the need for consultations with local partners of the revolution, choice of qualified people, and ensure women representation.

However, because of the failure to consider these criteria, the process became a source of contention, created rejection and severe societal division, which cast a negative shadow on the political scene, said the SRF.

"Therefore, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front sees that there is an urgent need for serious reviews to reduce the tension in the states where the people did not accept the appointed governor," stressed the statement.

The SRF also called on the other political forces to put the supreme interest of the country above partisan interests.

Furthermore, the statement underscored that the appointment of civilian governors is a temporary measure until the signing of the peace agreement, following what the cabinet will be reshuffled and the governors appointed.

Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok is expected to hold a meeting on Sunday with the new governors before the swearing-in ceremony on Monday.

Also, it is not clear if the six NUP members will follow the position of their party.

