Arms embargo impedes peace deal implementation: official

May 31, 2021 (JUBA) – The continuous extension of an arms embargo and other sanctions on South Sudan will affect the smooth implementation of the peace agreement, an official said Monday.

JPEG - 74.6 kb
Arms and light weapons have been used by both warring parties in South Sudan to commit abuses (Photo courtesy of SSANSA)

The acting Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Thomas Kenneth Elisapana was reacting to a UN Security Council resolution, which on May 28, extended for another year the arms embargo, travel ban and assets freeze for targeted individuals until May 31, 2022.

The resolution, however, expressed the Security Council’s willingness to consider adjusting targeted sanctions, including modifying, suspending, lifting or strengthening measures to respond to the situation.

Kenneth said such punitive measures undermine the sovereignty of the East African nation and jeopardize the progress of the peace agreement implementation.

"If the international community really needs the improvement of the situation in South Sudan for the betterment as it alleges, then the government thinks it is the right time to lift the sanctions," he said.

According to the official, the lifting of sanctions would help the parties to the revitalized transitional government of national unity to collaborate with partners for the well-being of the country’s citizens.

He appealed to members of the Security Council to review the resolution as the country advances toward trust-building reconciliation, healing and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

