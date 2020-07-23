Sudan forms higher committee on Renaissance dam

July 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, formed a higher committee to follow- up the ongoing negotiations on the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) under his chairmanship and the membership of some ministers.
According to a decision issued on Thursday, the committee includes the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Omer Monis, the Minister of Justice, Nasr al-Din Abdel-Bari, the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Yasir Abbas, the Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge, Omer Gamar Al-Din, the Director of the General Intelligence Service, Jamal Abdel-Majid, and the Director of the Military. Intelligence.
The inter-ministerial committee is entrusted with the follow-up of negotiations on the GERD to enhance Sudan’s strategic interests, support and help the negotiating committee to perform its duties.
The committee has the right to form working teams to assist in carrying out its work.
Hamdok formed several higher committees in different fields and involved members of the Sovereign Council. This time, they are not involved in this very technical committee.
The formation of the committee comes after an agreement on last Tuesday reached by the three riparian countries, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to continue talks with the hope to reach a deal soon.
The dispute between the three countries over the legal nature of the agreement. Ethiopia refuses to sign a legally binding agreement and spokes about guidelines saying that it would affect its future projects on the Blue Nile.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
COVID-19, an opportunity to build back better for Arab region 2020-07-23 21:29:09 By António Guterres The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed fault lines, fissures and fragilities in societies and economies around the world – and the Arab region is no exception. The region is (...)
A healthy diet must not be a luxury for Africans 2020-07-20 20:44:31 Even before COVID-19, Africa was facing an affordability crisis for healthy, fresh foods by Abebe Haile-Gabriel Hunger is on the rise in all regions of Africa, particularly in Sub-Saharan (...)
Generation of “Congratulation Messages” 2020-07-17 11:36:22 By Zechariah Makuach Maror If we youth stop for a moment to think honestly, and finally asked the following questions. Do our leader/elders have enough time to devote to guiding the young (...)
MORE