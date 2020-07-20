SPLA-IO calls for calm after tensions with SSPDF in South Sudan’s Wau

July 20, 2020 (JUBA) - The SPLA-IO on Monday called for calm and restrain after tensions in Wau between its troops and the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), stressing it was the result of a misunderstanding between soldiers on the ground.

On 18 July SSPDF soldiers arrested an SPLA-IO convoy in Nyabor heading to Wadho Alel to prepare to receive the Governor of Western Bar El Gazal State.

The SSPDF force under the command of Lt. Gen. Riin Tueny disarmed and arrested the SPLA-IO troops and their commander Brig. Gabriel Bol Wek.

The move triggered tensions on the ground putting the ceasefire at risk as the SPLA-IO forces in the area blocked the Wau Tonj road and arrested SSPDF soldiers on the ground.

However, Col. Lam Paul Gabriel, SPLA-IO Deputy Military Spokesperson minimized the incident and called on their forces to release SSPDF soldiers but rejected the arrest of their troops in the SPLA-IO controlled area.

"The SPLA-IO respects the decision of the SSPDF to disarm civilians in their areas of control but not the SPLA-IO forces or civilians in areas controlled by the SPLA-IO," Gabriel said.

He further called for calm stressing that as this incident is a result of "misunderstanding by soldiers on the ground" and is being handled by the leadership of both sides in Juba.

He further called for the release of Brig. Bol Wek with all his soldiers and all their guns and to allow them to return to their base.

"The SPLA-IO calls upon RJMEC, JDB and CTSAMVM to investigate this violation and bring those responsible to book," he further said.

The South Sudanese peace parties have failed to implement the security arrangements and engage a process to reunify the security forces, some explain it by the lack of money and others by the lack of political will.

The IGAD, the African Union and the UN Security Council in vain urged the South Sudanese leaders to expedite implementation of the security arrangements which is the core of the 2018 peace agreement.

Last week, the IGAD heads of state and government gave the government one month (until 13 August) to settle the outstanding pre-transitional tasks before to intervene directly to find a solution to it.

Otherwise, "the IGAD Chair will intervene to directly engage with Parties with a view to assist in concluding the pending matters".

