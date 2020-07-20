Local group denounce sexual harassment rife in South Sudan’s international bodies

July 20, 2020 (JUBA) - A coalition of civil society groups denounced sexual harassment of South Sudanese women working or applying to in international organizations and companies in the country.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the South Sudan Civil Society Forum (SSCSF) say they received numerous credible reports of local staff being subjected to harsh working conditions including female facing sexual harassment and assaults.

The SSCSF "has also received credible information about male human resources personnel in international organizations and foreign companies demanding sexual favours from female applicants before their job applications are processed," further said the group.

However, the allegations of sexual harassment and bullying of the local staff were not documented, also no names of an institution or persons were given in the statement.

"The Forum has therefore decided to concretely document stories of victims and to work with them and relevant national authorities to seek justice for the victims and prevent recurrence of these abuses," stressed the statement.

The group reassured the harassment survivors that they would respect their right to the confidentiality of information that they would share with them.

Further, the forum called on aggrieved employees, job applicants and members of the public to report cases of these abuses to the SSCSF

The statement also condemned the laxity of the South Sudanese officials to investigate these cases and protect harassment survivors.

"SSCSF is aware of acts of bribery by perpetrators of these abuses as a way to undermine genuine grievances of employees and their pursuit of justice".

(ST)