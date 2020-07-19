NAS rebels kill 5 South Sudanese soldiers in Central Equatoria

July 19, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) rebel fighters killed five South Sudanese soldiers in fresh clashes in Liria and Lobonok Counties of Central Equatoria State, according to a statement released on Sunday.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, NAS Spokesman Suba Samuel Manase said the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) attacked their position at Lowe in Liria area on the Juba-Torit road on Thursday 16 July.

"NAS forces fought back in self-defence countering the enemy in two successful ambushes. In these ambushes five (5) SSPDF soldiers were killed in action and many sustained injuries," he added.

The SSPDF launched a second attack on NAS in Lobonok from two different axes on 18 July but their forces fought back and forced the attackers to retreat.

"The aggression by the SSPDF is still continuing and is already causing civilian displacement and humanitarian disaster," he stressed.

The holdout rebel group reiterated its commitment to the Cessions of Hostilities Agreement signed on 21 December 2017, and to the Rome Declaration signed on 20th January 2020.

