 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 18 July 2020

Sudanese army sues activists, journalists for criminal defamation

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Transitional Military Council leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (SUNA photo)
July 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) will file lawsuits against activists and journalists who defame the military system, said a statement issued on Saturday.

In a statement released on Saturday, SAF said that it tasked a commissioner specialized in information crimes to file lawsuits and follow-up complaints within a team under the command of the Military Prosecutor to monitor "all insults affecting the components of armed forces and take needed legal action"

The legal committee has already found several violations and lodged complaints in line with the code penal and the amended press law.

"The measures involved a group of activists, journalists and others inside and outside Sudan," said the statement adding that further details will be released soon about these lawsuits.

The armed forces took this step, as their patience is at an end after systematic insults and accusations.

Also, these abuses are "part of a plan targeting the country’s army and security system".

The Sudanese army and its Rapid Support Forces have been under pressure after the bloody attack on peaceful protesters on 30 June 2019.

Recently, the Sudanese Islamists direct their attacks against the army saying they allowed the anti-Islamic political groups to take power and repeal Islamist laws.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Generation of “Congratulation Messages” 2020-07-17 11:36:22 By Zechariah Makuach Maror If we youth stop for a moment to think honestly, and finally asked the following questions. Do our leader/elders have enough time to devote to guiding the young (...)

Peaceful coexistence will prevail in South Sudan’s Jonglei 2020-07-14 18:30:04 By Pal Chol Nyan Previously, I talked and dwelled much on and about the social bonds which had existed among Dinka Bor, Laak, Gawaar, Murle, Anuak, Lou Nuer. This is an incontrovertible and an (...)

A Psychological look into Egypt’s stance on GERD 2020-07-10 15:04:31 By AT Abera AT Abera, a student of Political Science and International relations, political sociology, hydro politics and political psychology argues that the main hindrance to a balanced (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.