Sudan, Norwegian firm negotiate $800m power plant

July 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The state-owned Sudan National Petroleum Corporation (Sudapet) is negotiating the construction of an $ 800 million thermal power plant with a Norwegian company are continuing to build a thermal power plant; a Sudanese official said.

Sudapet director, Ayman Aboul-Goukh, told "Sudan Tribune" on Saturday that the project proposal and its design were developed by Sudapet with the participation of a German firm.

"But negotiations are still taking place with the Monitor Power Systems (MPS), which made an integrated offer to finance and implement the project which costs of around $ 800 million," Aboul Goukh added.

"Still there are several requirements that they must meet, the most important of which is the funding," he stressed.

Five months ago, MPS signed a memorandum of understanding with Sudapet to finance and implement this project to use the burning natural gas in oil production areas of blocks 4 and 6 for power generation.

According to this agreement, gas pipelines will be constructed to transfer the gas from the two areas together with a natural gas treatment plant.

This gas will be used to fuel a 460 MW thermal power station to be built in El Fula, the capital of West Kordofan state.

Also, it will be used to produce 350 tons of Liquefied petroleum gas for cooking, in addition to the production of 3000 barrels of condensed gas used to increase gasoline production in the refineries.

Aboul Goukh stated that the Norwegian company, together with large international companies, made an integrated offer and was accepted. However, MPS suddenly changed its initial partners.

"So, we are still evaluating them technically and studying the financial offer," he added.

He further revealed that a study is currently underway in France to be completed by the end of this year to confirm the volume of natural gas reserves, adding that the project implementation will not begin before the completion of the study.

"We have the initial volumes of natural gas reserves, but we must make sure that the gas supply continues for more than 20-25 years."

