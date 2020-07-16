Umma party decides to join Sudan transitional government



July 16, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The National Umma Party (NUP) led by Sadiq al-Mahdi, announced its participation in the institutions of the Transitional Authority ahead of an imminent cabinet reshuffle pointing to the poor performance of the technocrat government.

The NUP criticized the performance of Hamdok’s government in several areas but also froze its activities in the ruling coalition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) requesting to restructure it.

However, the largest party according to April 1986 elections said they would participate in the transitional legislative council and requested the lion’s share of the state governors.

However, in a statement to the official news agency SUNA on Thursday, the party of Sadiq al-Mahdi followed in the footsteps of the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) which decided also to take part in the upcoming cabinet.

"During the past experience of the transition period, we saw the apparent poor performance and even sometimes a total lack of experience. Also, the national decision-making process had been subjected to certain political forces or partisan perspectives. Accordingly, we decided to take part (in the transitional government) within our commitment to support and strengthen the transitional period and its institutions," said Siddig Mohamed Ismail, the NUP deputy head in statements to SUNA on Thursday.

Ismail indicated that his party has reached out the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers and other institutions to offer their visions and ideas on the issues raised.

The transitional government, according to the Constitutional Declaration, is designed to be a technocrat cabinet to achieve needed reforms paving the way for democratic rule within three years.

The SCoP said they decided to join the second cabinet because they realized they have to support some decisions without necessarily taking part in it or approving its content.

They also pointed to the upcoming participation of the armed groups in the transitional institutions.

The heavy participation of the political forces in the second cabinet may change the technocrat nature into a political one.

Also, the military next year have to leave the chairmanship of the Sovereign Council for a civilian leader.

(ST)