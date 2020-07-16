"IGAD gives South Sudan one month to settle pre-transitional tasks"

July 16, 2020 (JUBA) - The IGAD heads of state and government have given South Sudanese government one month to settle the outstanding pre-transitional tasks before to intervene directly to find a solution to it.

In a meeting held under the auspices of the IGAD in Uganda in November 2019, President Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar agreed to extend the pre-transitional period for 100 days and to allow critical tasks to be completed. Also, they decided to form a mechanism including the guarantors and parties to supervise the implementation of the agreement.

Accordingly, in February 2020, the government was formed as provided in the agreement but they failed to implement the security arrangements a key element for the transition. The same for the regional mechanism.

In a meeting held on 14 July via videoconference, the IGAD leaders urged the South Sudanese government to provide the necessary funding and logistical support to expedite the implementation of the security arrangement.

Further, they requested the government to provide financial support to the Disarmament and Demobilization Commission (DDRC) to undertake a comprehensive reintegration process.

Furthermore, they "Resolved that in the event that the Parties are not able to settle outstanding pre-transitional tasks within 30 days of the adoption of this Communiqué, that is on or before 13th August 2020, the IGAD Chair will intervene to directly engage with Parties with a view to assist in concluding the pending matters," stressed the statement released on 16 July.

South Sudan’s government has called for international support to implement the costly security arrangements. But the donors, the U.S. particularly said that the South Sudanese government has to cover alone all the fees of the process.

The regional body also appealed to President Kiir to dissolve the current TNLA before 26th July peace agreement within seven days of the dissolution of the incumbent legislative assembly.

New R-JMEC Chair

The meeting approved the appointment of Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Charles Tai Gituai as the new interim Chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission replacing the outgoing interim Chairperson of R-JMEC, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Augostino Njoroge.

Also, they agreed to hold further consultations regarding the appointment of a chair to R-JMEC.

On Monday 13 July, the Security Council urged the IGAD to appoint a permanent Chairperson for the R-JMEC to support the implementation of the revitalized peace pact.

The Council in addition "underscored the need for continued and active engagement on South Sudan by the region and the international community".

