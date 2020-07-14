 
 
 
Tuesday 14 July 2020

North Darfur attacks show need for peace and accountability: Hamdok

Sudanese PM Hamdok at his office on Monday 9 March after surviving an assassination attempt (PM office photo)
July 14, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - In a first comment on the recent bloody attacks on civilians protesters in North Darfur, Prime Minister said that such incidents show the need for peace and accountability in Darfur.

“Incidents such as what occurred in Fata Borno and Kutum areas urgently require achieving peace and accountability within the framework of the rule of law,” said Abdallah Hamdok in a tweet released on Tuesday.

He further added that the continued brutal attacks are also a real obstacle to the country’s democratic transformation.

However, he did not announce a specific measure as the state government formed an investigation committee and pledged to bring the culprit before justice.

Until now it is not clear if the government’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are involved or not in the attacks while other sources pointed an accusing figure to the supporters of the former Janjaweed leader Musa Hilal who is in prison for more than two years.

Nine protesters were killed and 20 others were injured by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles, horses and camels in Fata Borno, North Darfur, on 13 July. 24 hours before they attacked another gathering in Kutum.

UNAMID condemned the attacks and regretted that these incidents take place while the government and armed groups are close to concluding a peace agreement in Darfur.

Amnesty International for its part, called on the Sudanese authorities to ensure the protection of civilians against “deliberate, unprovoked” attacks by armed militias.

“They must also promptly conduct effective and impartial investigations into the protester killings and all other allegations of serious human rights violations committed by the militia group,” stressed Amnesty.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

