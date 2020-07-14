Nine killed in brutal attack on North Darfur’s sit-inners

July 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - At least 9 people are killed and dozens injured in an armed attack on protesters in the Veta-Berno area of the Kutum locality, in North Darfur, on Monday.

The government, in reaction, decided to impose a state of emergency throughout the state.

Eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune that unidentified armed militiamen riding motorbikes, camels and horses, arrived in Veta Berno, and opened fire to the sit-in area, killing nine protesters and wounded over 14 people.

The witnesses further stated that the militias used light and heavy weapons and looted the town’s market, after the withdrawal of the police forces.

Other sources said that the number of victims is expected to increase.

For its part, the North Darfur government declared the state of emergency throughout the state for 14 days.

The government statement said that some intruders who seek to destabilize security in the state and achieve a special agenda took advantage of the sit-ins recently established in several areas of the state to reignite the war in Darfur.

"A number of these saboteurs and intruders have been arrested and others are pursued by police to bring them to justice."

It has also confirmed that more troops are being sent to the area of the attack and Kutum and the localities of Kabkabiya and Al-Serif.

Kabkabiya was known as headquarters of Arab militias which fought in the past besides the Sudanese army against Darfur rebel groups.

On Sunday, the security committee visited the sit-in in Veta-Berno and held a meeting with the protesters after what they agreed to implement their demand for security and formed a joint committee to implement the other demands.

UNAMID monitoring

Darfur peacekeeping mission in Darfur, UNAMID, said it dispatched a security team to Kutum town to assess the security situation following the burning of the Sudanese police premises and vehicles by demonstrators in the area.

The incident in Kutum town took place on Sunday as the resident also staged a sit-in demanding to improve the security situation.

UNAMID is monitoring the situation closely.

Armed movements denounce

All the armed groups in Darfur including those negotiating a peace agreement or the holdout group of the Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) condemned the attack on Veta-Berno sit-inners.

"The attack on the sit-in was carried out by the Janjaweed militia," said Mohamed Abdel-Rahman al-Nayer, SLM-AW spokesman.

Al-Nayer added that non-intervention o the police force indicates that there was coordination between them and the attackers.

Also, from Juba, the armed groups participating in the peace talks called on the Sudanese authorities to provide the necessary protection to citizens in Kutum locality and the other areas.

"We also demand an urgent investigation on what happened with the Kutum and Veta-Berno and bring the perpetrators to justice."

