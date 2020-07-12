FFC should be consulted before new Sudan’s cabinet: official

July 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A prominent leader of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) - the ruling coalition in Sudan - said that the Constitutional Document governing the transitional period stipulated their consultation in the upcoming cabinet reshuffle.

While the Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) announced its intention to join the second Hamdok government.

On 9 July, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok asked his government ministers on Thursday to submit their resignations and announced that seven of them would leave his cabinet including finance and health ministers.

Siddiq Youssef, FFC leadership member and Sudanese Communist Party political bureau member of the ruling coalition told Sudan Tribune on Sunday the Prime Minister has to consult the FFC before to reshuffle his cabinet.

"The FFC will meet soon to discuss the upcoming partial reshuffle and issue decisions on the change of ministers in the transitional government," he further said.

He pointed out that the prime minister has not yet consulted the FFC about the resignations, the dismissal of the Minister of Health and the upcoming ministerial appointments.

Also, he did not rule out that the Prime Minister appoint the new ministers without consulting The FFC.

However, the Sudanese Congress Party announced in a statement released on Sunday its decision to join the upcoming cabinet.

The party said it decided to review its previous decision to not participate in the transitional because they realized that it prevented them from contributing positively to the government activities.

Furthermore, the statement added that with the ministerial reshuffle and the expected peace agreement, the new government will no longer be a technocrat cabinet but will include FFC groups and the armed groups.

"This situation requires the presence of the party in the next political government. Otherwise, it will find itself in the position of supporting a government in which decisions are made by other political forces on its behalf".

