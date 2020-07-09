 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 9 July 2020

South Sudan’s politicians call for inclusive peace addressing root causes

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A sign celebrating five years of South Sudanese independence on a bullet-damaged wall opposite to the presidential palace in Juba on 15 July 2016 (AFP Photo)July 9, 2020 (JUBA) - The leaders of the National Democratic Movement(NDM) and the National Salvation Front (NAS) issued separate statements on the 9th anniversary of South Sudan Independence calling for inclusive peace and to address the root causes of the conflict

South Sudanese did not celebrate the Independence Day of the country as part of the government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which hit the country. President Kiir issued a statement reiterating his commitment for peace and stability after five years of civil war.

NDM leader Lam Aokl on Thursday said South Sudanese do not yet have something to celebrate nine years after the independence and called for inclusive implementation of the peace agreement to bring better news for South Sudanese next year.

"Today, we have not much to celebrate but we commemorate a special day in our history. But as we do so, we must be mindful of the suffering of our people," said Lam Akol in a statement he issued on the 9th anniversary of the independence.

He said the revitlazed peace agreement which was reached through compromises is " a minimum common programme for running the country through the next three years. It is about the last chance that we either make it together or we let our people down".

He called to implement its provisions "honestly and transparently in an inclusive manner". and expressed hope that We hope that the next anniversary will have better soothing news for South Sudan’s people.

NAS calls to address root causes

In a statement on the 9the independence anniversary, Thomas Cirillo the leader of the holdout National Salva Front (NAS) said the revitalized peace agreement flawed and failed to address the root cause of the conflict in South Sudan.

"Among the root causes is the establishment of a system of governance, based on federalism that divides powers at various levels of governments so that power is restored to people," he repeated.

He also condemned the violations of the ceasefire agreement signed in Rome under the sponsorship of Sant Edigio group

Cirillo warned against inter-communal fighting and pointed accusing finger to the government saying it was inciting another ethnic fight between the Azande and the Balanda ethnic groups in Western Equatoria State.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 10 July 09:50, by South South

    NAS and Cirillo are shit, they don’t have any room in our country. Cirillo is a thief who stole SSPDF money and ran away. Lam Akol is another lair who is dying to get high position in our government. This is a guy who caused 1991 suffering, he needs to shut up.

    repondre message

  • 10 July 12:15, by Nueri Dial

    discussing root cause with who? This man Kirimnal Mayardit know only ’’Inu’’ and if he didn’t see that word in any agreement, he will say he did not sign that agreement. May be if we can discuss the root cause in Local Languages

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan is still crying 9 year after independence 2020-07-09 11:49:31 By Nhial Gatkuoth Chung South Sudanese in 2011 overwhelmingly voted to have their independent state called the Republic of South Sudan, there were huge hopes that independence would bring peace (...)

Nertiti sit-in clearly indicates the continued presence of former regime in Darfur 2020-07-09 10:18:22 The sit-in at Nertiti locality in Central Darfur State is based on citizenship rights to live in Freedom, peace and justice the slogans of the glorious December Revolution By Mahmoud A. (...)

In memory of Kerbino Wol 2020-06-29 08:17:47 By Robert Portada On 5 June 2020, Kerbino Wol announced that he was standing in solidarity with fellow citizens deep in the sacred land of South Sudan and launching the official manifesto of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.