Kiir pledges full-scale disarmament campaign to end tribal violence in South Sudan



July 8, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Wednesday announced that his government would start a full-scale disarmament campaign to end tribal violence in the country.

Kiir made the announcement in a speech to the nation delivered on the Ninth Anniversary of the Country’s Independence which also will not be celebrated due to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19.

He said the intercommunal clashes across the country are now threatening the "success in ending political violence" and South Sudan’s stability.

The president was alluding to reports about the participation of military elements from the government army and the SPLA-IO in the tribal fighting against the Murle in Jonglei state.

Accordingly, he announced three measures to deal with intercommunal violence.

Kiir said the government will launch an "inter and intra communal dialogue" for healing and reconciliation among the warring parties to address the cause of the fighting: revenge, water and grazing land".

"Secondly, alongside this process, we shall launch full-scale disarmament of the civil population, an exercise which is already underway in some parts of the country," he stressed.

Also, the South Sudanese president to "strengthen the institutions tasked with the enforcement of law and order as well as those administering justice".

These steps will help create an improved environment for safety and security, which will, in turn, enable us to deliver services and promote development across the country.

Over 800 people were killed in South Sudan including three aid workers the since February.

Last May, David Shearer the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan condemned the intercommunal fighting and urged Juba to take the needed measures to stop it.

"We strongly urge the Government and other parties to compromise and agree on these critical positions so the states can take measures to prevent conflict, build peace, and assist with the COVID-19 response,” said Shearer.

Following the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005, the government had carried out a successful nationwide campaign to collect weapons.

However, the five-year civil war largely contributed to the spread of weapons among civilians again.

(ST)