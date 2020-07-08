 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 8 July 2020

Kiir pledges full-scale disarmament campaign to end tribal violence in South Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Kiir denies his infection with coronavirus on 25 May (SKM fans photo)
July 8, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Wednesday announced that his government would start a full-scale disarmament campaign to end tribal violence in the country.

Kiir made the announcement in a speech to the nation delivered on the Ninth Anniversary of the Country’s Independence which also will not be celebrated due to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19.

He said the intercommunal clashes across the country are now threatening the "success in ending political violence" and South Sudan’s stability.

The president was alluding to reports about the participation of military elements from the government army and the SPLA-IO in the tribal fighting against the Murle in Jonglei state.

Accordingly, he announced three measures to deal with intercommunal violence.

Kiir said the government will launch an "inter and intra communal dialogue" for healing and reconciliation among the warring parties to address the cause of the fighting: revenge, water and grazing land".

"Secondly, alongside this process, we shall launch full-scale disarmament of the civil population, an exercise which is already underway in some parts of the country," he stressed.

Also, the South Sudanese president to "strengthen the institutions tasked with the enforcement of law and order as well as those administering justice".

These steps will help create an improved environment for safety and security, which will, in turn, enable us to deliver services and promote development across the country.

Over 800 people were killed in South Sudan including three aid workers the since February.

Last May, David Shearer the head of the UN Mission in South Sudan condemned the intercommunal fighting and urged Juba to take the needed measures to stop it.

"We strongly urge the Government and other parties to compromise and agree on these critical positions so the states can take measures to prevent conflict, build peace, and assist with the COVID-19 response,” said Shearer.

Following the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005, the government had carried out a successful nationwide campaign to collect weapons.

However, the five-year civil war largely contributed to the spread of weapons among civilians again.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 July 08:51, by Nueri Dial

    How would a Militia disarm another fellow Militia? It needs National army to take guns from the hand of civilian not civil personal like what you have

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


In memory of Kerbino Wol 2020-06-29 08:17:47 By Robert Portada On 5 June 2020, Kerbino Wol announced that he was standing in solidarity with fellow citizens deep in the sacred land of South Sudan and launching the official manifesto of the (...)

Sudan: Dynamics of change and resistance of political parties to change  2020-06-26 19:15:55 By: Hussein Arko Menawi When we look at the political timeline in Sudan it gives us strong evidence, how the political future in Sudan is critical, bleak and confusing. It is also a good (...)

Sudan’s legitimate request for UN assistance. Who the opponents are and what their ulterior motives? (3-3) 2020-06-26 12:08:29 By: Trayo A. Al Ali Trayo Keep the focus on: Regardless of any inadvertent diversion punctuates the course of this discussion, it is extremely important for the reader to strickly keep the focus (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.