SSOA picks Denay Jock Chagor for Jonglei Governor

July 7, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) has officially picked Denay Jock Chagor, Minister of Higher Education, as Governor of Jonglei State.

SSOA Spokesman Stephen Lual the decision was made in a meeting of the leadership council on Monday in Juba.

"The Leadership Council agreed to accept the allocation of Jonglei State to SSOA as per the resolution of the President and the First Vice President on the 17th June 2020," Lual said in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

He further said that their choice for Chagor was motivated by the fact that "he is the only leader of the SSOA hailing from Jonglei state," he stressed.

Lam Akol National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader had also proposed one of his lieutenants for Governor of Jonglei but the alliance rejected to nominate him.

Asked by Sudan Tribune why they declined the NDM candidate Mahjoub Biel Turuk Lual said because they had agreed to prioritize the leaders of the alliance factions.

Turuk has been leading the SSUM/AF since the death of its founding leader late General Peter Gatdet in May 2018.

The spokesman said that their first preference was Upper Nile State but due to their commitment for peace and speedy formation of the states government, SSOA believes all states of South Sudan are equal and see no reason for further objection.

"Moreover, governing Jonglei or any other state for that matter is not an individual affair but a collective responsibility of the communities in the state and the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity," he stressed

Also, he told Sudan Tribune that they do not have any intention to exclude any of the alliance’s groups.

"You will see soon that the positions allocated to the remaining parties that did not get a portfolio until now," he added without further details.

SSOA has the position of the deputy speaker at the Council of States and some regional legislative assemblies.

NDM leader Lam Akol, on Monday, told Sudan Tribune that his party is targeted by the SPLM-IG of President Kiir.

