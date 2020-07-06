 
 
 
Lam Akol decries policy of exclusion from South Sudan’s unity government

July 6, 2020 (JUBA) - Lam Akol National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader has decried on Monday a policy of exclusion from the national unity institutions against his party instigated by the SPLM-In-Government of President Salva Kiir.

Lam Akol (Photo Reutrers)The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) still did not nominate its candidate for the governor of Jonglei State as the alliance members, including NDM, continue to debate on who should be appointed.

Lam Akol who is also the SSOA Secretary-General proposed Mahjoub Biel Turuk for the position but very quickly the other groups found that the already Minister of Higher Education Denay Chagor can do the job. Both candidate are from Jonglei.

Asked about the dispute, Akol pointed an accusing finger to the SPLM-IG saying it is determined to keep his party out of the national unity transitional government against the inclusivity which is the hallmark of the peace agreement.

"I think you would have noticed by now that SSOA is no longer an independent Party to the peace agreement. Its leaders are in cahoots with SPLM-IG which is determined to exclude one or two organizations in SSOA from participating in the transitional government," he said

He recalled that the alliance upon the request of the IG asked President Salva Kiir to pick its nominee for vice-president, following what they sent a list of the nominees for three ministries and deputy minister without informing the other groups of the alliance.

Akol further said that the silence of the IGAD special envoy on all these violations of the peace agreement "emboldened the IG to continue using the group to achieve its own agenda".

Until now there are five groups that took a position for each of them within the framework of the power-sharing deal as provided in the revitalized peace agreement.

Akol told Sudan Tribune that his party backed by the SSLM proposed a candidate for Jonglei governor assuming that this position will go to one of the three groups that did not join the transitional government.

"Now, we are hearing that one of the Ministers representing SSOA is to be moved to Jonglei just to block the NDM candidates," he said.

"The idea is not theirs but they are told to own it!," the NDM leader further stressed alluding to the SPLM-IG.

He added they will not be surprised if things go that way.

"It is not just a trend but a policy of exclusion. In such circumstances to talk of a ’government of national unity’ is a bad joke."

Following the agreement between the President Kiir and First Vice President Machar on the redistribution of the allocation of the 10 states to the main groups of the national unity government the SSOA rejected the deal in a statement on 18 June.

The alliance was not satisfied with the allocation of the Upper Nile State to the SPLM-IO pointing they had not been involved in the meeting. The Upper Nile had been initially allocated to the SSOA.

(ST)

  • 7 July 07:16, by South South

    Lam Akol,

    Shut up!! Your organization is a very tiny one and that is the only reason you join SSOA .Can you stand alone as a party and ask for governor position? I don’t think so. Anything inside SSOA is not our business, but when you fail to reslove your issues inside SSOA, don’t expect others to help you out. All messes in South Sudan started in 1991 and you are the master of that stupid idea.

    repondre message

    • 7 July 07:27, by Nueri Dial

      South South!
      Why didn’t you vote for unity if 1991 was a Mess? 1991 was a downfall to all world dictators whom were relying Russia and your uncle was not exceptional

      repondre message

      • 7 July 08:06, by South South

        Nueri Dial,

        1991 is a mess and will remain a mess in our history. You need to ask Lam and Riek that question you directed to me. Why did Riek and Lam came back to SPLA/SPLM if 1991 was good enough to separate South Sudan from Sudan? Some Nuers act like blind and deaf, you are one of them. To fight the war like counrty of Sudan, you must good plan and strategy on how to fight the war. John Garang.

        repondre message

        • 7 July 08:11, by South South

          Nueri Dial,
          Continue:
          John Garang was right to fight for unity of Sudan, this helped him to win the support of people of Nuba Mountains, Blue Nile, Eastern Sudan and some people from Darfur. Where were Nuer and Shilluk at that time? They were with NCP fighting against Southern Sudanese including protecting oil for fake Arabs. CPA made it very clear, unity MUST be given prioities, but if it fails,

          repondre message

          • 7 July 08:18, by Nueri Dial

            South South,
            Dr.Garang was not right! You can not kill your brother so that you win truth of stranger. See what it cause now? Dinka and Nuer were brothers until Dr.John started to Kill his brother (Samuel Gai Tut) simply for thirst of leadership which is the cause mistrust b/n them till now

            repondre message

            • 7 July 08:21, by Nueri Dial

              He should form his SPLA movement leaving SSLA a lone to fight for Independence of SS. But he declare war on his brother and made a slogan that ’’first bullet to separatist’’. Where do expect unity here? All those who die under New Sudan vision were all dead in vain. Now those you said Garang gain help from them are betrayed by you (Dinka)

              repondre message

              • 7 July 08:33, by South South

                Nueri Dial,

                Nuers are the big betrayers in the historty of South Sudan. We left you to go to NCP in 1991, but you came back to us. We didn’t go to Khartoum with you. People of Blue Nile and Nuba Mountains know who betrayed them very well.

                repondre message

                • 7 July 08:40, by Nueri Dial

                  South South,
                  Our history will never begin in 1983 but from 1955 and everything will be clear. Who betray South Sudanese, Just wait. When you are in Power, everything look the way you wanted but get changed when you lost that power. Just wait for real history where it will be indicated that SPLA looted civilian resources from 1983 till now

                  repondre message

          • 7 July 08:19, by South South

            Nueri Dial,
            Continue:
            CPA gave South Sudan power to vote for separate of South Sudan if unity is not made attractive to all Sudanese. We voted for separartion of South Sudan because we saw unity of Sudan as not attractive to us. Riek and Lam went to Khartoum in 1991, John Garang didn’t. Riek and Lam came back to John Garang with their heads down, but John Garang was a real gentleman.

            repondre message

            • 7 July 08:28, by Nueri Dial

              South South,
              CPA was just agreement through negotiation. Dr.Garang did not like the Agenda but it was proposed by Dr.Riek who threaten abandon SPLM if they will not in cooperate it into CPA. That was why i appreciated Salva Kiir b/se Garang was not ready. He was still talking of ’’Sudan e tok’’ which was the cause of his death. He would advocate for unity if he was alive

              repondre message

        • 7 July 08:13, by Nueri Dial

          South South,
          They return to SPLM b/se they realize that Dinka are bunk of idiot and can be manipulated to win Political Agenda which they actually achieve in 2011. I myself is not in agreement and that is why i don’t support anyone (SPLM) section

          repondre message

          • 7 July 08:26, by South South

            Nueri Dial,

            You just made my day. Nuer returned to Dinka so that 2011 can be achived, good enough. You know now Dinka is a real stem of anything in South Sudan, without Dinka Nuer is nothing, that why they returned to SPLA in after 1991, and after 2013 and after 2016, you see, this is a very good reason you will remain seocnd to Dinka all the time, you need Dinka very much to be something.

            repondre message

            • 7 July 08:35, by Nueri Dial

              South South,
              Politic is like that brother! It is known all over the world that Dinka just love to be called ’’Bany’’ then you will achieve what you wanted. Now corruption is rampan simply b/se when they reach Kiir, they call him ’’bany’’. from there, he release what he don’t have. that is SS you wanted? Dinka will always remain ’’Jaang (Slave)’’ of Nuer for ever! We will never allow educated Dinka

              repondre message

              • 7 July 11:50, by South South

                Nueri Dial,

                You are broke of words. Iam happy you accept to be my second person in the line. We will do anything to help you because you are our brothers as you said above, you are our real brothers as long as you sit behind us, everything will be very fine. We will offer you free nyantits and free hotel rooms in Juba.Leave Kiir Mayardit to lead.

                repondre message

    • 7 July 07:40, by Joyuma John

      Dr.Lam, please throw your political card properly on this political arena, but please do not cause us a rebellion again, enough is enough, period

      repondre message

      • 7 July 08:06, by Nueri Dial

        Joyuma John,
        No body is ready to go back to war. Our people has suffered for long, now they needs peace more than ever! what i would advice you now is to talk to your uncle (Kirimnal Mayardit) to have word Peace in his heart and mind. Let him no that we are tired but should not take advantage of it! NAS still in Bush and we want all to come in

        repondre message

    • 7 July 14:57, by Malakal county Simon

      South South/slave

      May almighty God take you soon for your stands against peace and against loving peace leader Dr Machar.... We are sick and tired for backwardness 91 of coward Bor!! Blah, blah, blah you’re really a foolish majority where tiny Bor can drag you to fight their senseless war of 91 unknowingly!! Shame on foolish majority

      repondre message

  • 7 July 07:23, by Nueri Dial

    Yeah! You Still own SSOA but you know very well that in Africa those who have powers have no Ideas and those who have Ideas has no Powers. Just relax, your time will come soon, UNS is coming to your big Boy(Olony)

    repondre message

  • 7 July 09:26, by Mayendit

    Dr Lam Akol
    Stop complaining about your party and step out of politics. The lady knows you very well because you were in politics with her father Joseph Lagu in Khartoum. Be aware that, the South Sudanese people are getting tired about you guys, you have been changing party like money and creating another one just like a kid. Please get out from politics because you are not stable to stay in one

    repondre message

  • 7 July 09:37, by Mayendit

    Dr Lam Akol and Riek Machar Teny have brought a shameful to those holding PhD degrees in South Sudan. Now the young generation have been stuck holding PhD and masters degree and they can’t gets chances because the Old school and Idiocy generals wouldn’t allow them to take any jobs in South Sudan. Ashamed on you all

    repondre message

  • 7 July 11:18, by Mayendit

    null
    Nueri Dial
    Your question is absolutely considering a stupid question, because the South Sudan nation have not written on Riek Machar and Dr Lam Akol period. These two politicians are traitors and collaborators to whom fighting against their own people. We human beings are judged according to our history and the background therefore, Dr. risk Riek Machar and Dr Lam Akol are not eligible to ru

    repondre message

  • 7 July 11:29, by Mayendit

    Shilluk people used to be treated so nice and respected them unfortunately, they are become too dangerous and even more enemies. I think the Sons of Shilluk will have a difficult time in South Sudan because of their actions. Johnson Olony has done a big damaging young nation and that will keep Shilluk in bad records for another century this is reality.

    repondre message

  • 7 July 14:35, by Fair Man

    South South,
    Agreement is very clearly. Unity government means all parties are included. No one who signed the agreement should be left out. Insults and memories of 1991 are less painful than butchering of 2013.

    repondre message

  • 7 July 14:45, by Fair Man

    South South,
    Practically speaking, SSOA belongs to Western Equatoria in 80%, IO controls Upper Nile 90%. Jonglei 60% belongs to IG 60%. Northern Bahr el Ghazal, 99% IG, Warrap is 100%, Lakes States 95% IO, EES 99% IO, Central Equatoria 80% IG. Unity State 70% IO, the Western B. G is 80% IO. Misallocation of States has other reasons. Dr. Lam deserves any State like Juba due to wrong allocation.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



