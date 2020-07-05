 
 
 
Sunday 5 July 2020

Sudan’s Hamdok dismisses national police chief

July 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - June 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, relieved the Director-General of the Police Forces Lt Gen Adel Bashaer, and his deputy, Lt Gen Osman Mohamed Younis.

police stands outside the courthouse in Khartoum 2007The dismissal of the police leaders comes in response to the protests that took place on June 30, as millions took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, and many other cities to press the government to reform the state institutions particularly the security services.

A statement issued by the Council of Ministers, on Sunday that the Prime Minister "issued a decision to dismiss the police Lt Gen, Adel Mohamed Ahmed Bashayer, from the post of director-general of the police forces and to appoint the Lt Gen, Izzeldin al-Sheikh Ali, to replace him."

In a separate decision, Hamdok dismissed Lt Gen Younis, from his position as the Deputy Director-General of the Police Forces.

The prime minister released two tweets confirming the dismissal of the police leadership.

Bashayer had been appointed by al-Burhan in May 2019 after al-Bashir’s removal however his dismissal was met with great satisfaction in the various Sudanese circles.

The former police director-general had been slammed for his slow response to the tribal clashes in several regions, particularly in eastern Sudan.

Hamdok had announced on 29 June that he will make several important decisions in response to the demands of the Sudanese street.

He is now expected to appoint the long-time delayed state governors in the upcoming days.

Also, the prime minister pledged to reshuffle his cabinet but it is not clear if he will wait for the conclusion of a peace agreement or he would do it before.

(ST)

