Sudan rights body urges to investigate killing of demonstrator

July 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) urged the Attorney General to investigate the murder of a 33-year man during the 30th June demonstration in Omdurman.

Following the recent huge demonstrations for justice and democratic reforms, the government deplored the death of a demonstrator and pledged to hold accountable those who killed him.

The pro-democracy Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) condemned the killing of the protesters by the security forces saying it is "a shame on the conscience of the revolution’s government".

The Commission appeals on the Attorney General to urgently investigate into the outcome of the 30th June 2020 events, especially the death case in Khartoum State, and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The statement added that the NCHR will follow up on the issue to ensure that the security and judicial forces have received all the information related to the peaceful demonstration.

The statement further said that the Commission looks forward to the decisions that the Prime Minister pledged to make during the upcoming days.

The human rights body hopes that these "decisions be in line with the ambition and aspirations of the Sudanese citizen and preserve his rights, especially civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights,” stressed the statement.

Hamdok was expected to dismiss the police director-general and other police generals on Thursday but the decision was delayed until an agreement with the military on his successor.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

