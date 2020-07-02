 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 2 July 2020

Talks on Ethiopia’s dam will resume within days: Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

The Grand Renaissance Dam is under construction on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia. (Photo AFP/William Lloyd-George)
July 2, 2020 (KHARTOUM) -Talks on the first filling of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will resume within days, said Sudan’s irrigation minister on Thursday.

"The Sudanese negotiating team continues its preparations to resume negotiations on the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam over the next few days," Yasir Abbas told the official news agency SUNA.

During a Khartoum hosted meetings, the three parties settled over 90% of the technical issues however they failed on the binding status of the would agreement.

This time, the discussions will resume under the auspice of the African Union after the intervention of Cyril Ramaphosa South African President and AU chairman.

Abbas said that the African Union is preparing a list of African experts, to join the talks as observers besides South Africa, the European Union and the United States of America.

He further said that the Sudanese team is ready to resume negotiations on the outstanding points based on the numerous Sudanese initiatives presented during the previous rounds of talks.

Sudan seeks to bring the two other parties to conclude an agreement on the filling of the dam and refused Egypt’s request to include a water-sharing deal in the discussions.

Also, Sudan refuses an Ethiopian offer to include sign an agreement on the technical coordination between the GERD and the Sudanese dam on the Blue Nile before to settle the dispute over the dam’s filling.

For its part, Ethiopia says that keen to begin the process which will take several years during the wet season this year stressing that delaying the filling for the next year will be very costly.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


In memory of Kerbino Wol 2020-06-29 08:17:47 By Robert Portada On 5 June 2020, Kerbino Wol announced that he was standing in solidarity with fellow citizens deep in the sacred land of South Sudan and launching the official manifesto of the (...)

Sudan: Dynamics of change and resistance of political parties to change  2020-06-26 19:15:55 By: Hussein Arko Menawi When we look at the political timeline in Sudan it gives us strong evidence, how the political future in Sudan is critical, bleak and confusing. It is also a good (...)

Sudan’s legitimate request for UN assistance. Who the opponents are and what their ulterior motives? (3-3) 2020-06-26 12:08:29 By: Trayo A. Al Ali Trayo Keep the focus on: Regardless of any inadvertent diversion punctuates the course of this discussion, it is extremely important for the reader to strickly keep the focus (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.