Sudan reports new 316 coronavirus cases



July 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese health authorities reported 316 new cases of coronavirus in the country during the past five days from 25 to 29 last June.

Also, they recorded 30 deaths during the same period.

This figure brings the total number of infections to 9573 including 602 fatalities.

Health officials attributed the delay of daily reports to the implementation of technical measures to increase the testing capacity of the medical laboratories after the government recent decision to repatriate thousands of Sudanese stranded abroad.

They further said that 592 patients have recovered and discharged. This brings the total number of recoveries in the country to 4606 cases.

Medical circles fear a new outbreak of the new virus among the Sudanese, after the participation of millions in the 30th June demonstrations in the capital, Khartoum, and several cities last Tuesday.

(ST)