Two military state governors resign ahead of civilians’ appointment

July 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Northern State Governor Maj Gen Mohamed al-Hassan al-Saouri, and South Darfur Governor, Maj Gen Hashim Khalid Mahmoud resigned from their positions on Wednesday.

The resignation of the two military governors came ahead of an expected decision replacing all the military governors by civilians nominated by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok pledged on 29 July to implement a number of reforms also, he further stressed that important decisions will be announced within two weeks.

Sudanese officials told Sudan Tribune under the cover of anonymity that the changes will touch the police, the governors and the cabinet.

Hamdok resisted the FFC and delayed the appointment of governors to allow the peace talks in Juba to make progress as the armed groups demand to associate them to the process.

Reliable sources in Khartoum say that other governors have already resigned from their position in response to the 30 June huge demonstrations across the country.

Several commentators wrote articles advising him to use the renewed legitimacy give to his government by the street to expedite the democratic reforms.

Salah Shuaib, a former FFC spokesman during the revolution criticised Hamdok’s “flexible dealings” with the “remnants” of the former regime who are still in the different institutions and continue to obstruct the change.

