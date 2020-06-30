Peace talks stalled over share of armed groups in transitional parliament

June 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Khartoum’s meetings for peace in Sudan are stalled over the number of parliamentary seats to be allocated to the armed groups during the transitional period.

The armed groups, the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudan Liberation Movement- Minni Minnawi (SLM-M) demand 150 of 300 seats of the transitional parliament.

Under the transitional constitution, the Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) will get only 201 seats (67%) and the remaining 99 seats should be allocated to the forces supporting the revolution but were not part of the coalition including the SPLM-N al Hilu.

The FFC proposed 50 parliamentary seats to the armed groups while the latter demand 140.

"Discussions are faltering about the share of the armed groups in the Legislative Council, adding that meeting on Tuesday evening and Wednesday will be dedicated to discussing this issue," said Ahmed Hadhra a member of the Supreme Peace Council in statements to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday.

He added that there is a proposal to form a tripartite committee between the Council of Ministers and the FFC and the armed group to reach a compromise on their representation in the transitional legislative council.

Other sources close to the discussions said there is a proposal to increase the members of the appointed lawmakers to 400 parliamentarians but said this would not resolve the issue.

Hadra, however, confirmed that the armed groups will get three seats at the Sovereign Council.

Also, he said a technical military delegation will travel back to Juba with the mediation and the delegation of the armed groups to finalize talks on the security arrangements.

