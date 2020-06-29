South Sudan’s Kiir appoints governors of eight states

June 29, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir appointed eight of the ten state governors on Monday while the remaining two states: Jonglei and Upper Nile should be nominated in the upcoming days.

In a presidential decree broadcast by the official TV South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) President Salva Kiir appointed Emmanuel Adil Anthony as governor of the Central Equatoria State, Louis Lobong as a governor of the Eastern Equatoria State. Also, he appointed 8. Alfred Onyango as a governor for Western Equatoria State.

Anthony and Lobong are nominated by the SPLM-IG while Onyango is nominated by the SPLM-IO. The two first governors were the former governors of Yei River State and Kapoeta State respectively.

Kiir also appointed Makur Kulang as the governor of the Lakes State, Bona Panek Biar as the governor of Warrap State, and Tong Aken Ngor as a governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State.

The three states are nominated by the SPLM-IG.

According to the deal stroke by the parties, the SPLM-IG of President Sava Kiir nominates six governors while the SPLM-IO of First Vice President Riek Machar proposes three governors and the SSOA nominates one governor.

The decree appointed Joseph Monytuil as the governor of the Unity State and Sarah Kilito who is the SPLM-IO nominee and only female governor of the Western Bhar el-Ghazel State.

Two days ago on 27 June, James Dak the spokesman of the First Vice President said that Riek Machar submitted the names of nominees for the three states of Upper Nile, Western Bahr el Ghazal and the Western Equatoria States.

However, on Monday, Kiir did not appoint the governor of the Upper Nile State.

Also, the SSOA continues to discuss who will be appointed as the governor of Jonglei State.

President Kiir was under regional and international pressure to appoint the state governors. Different reports say the delay in the appointment of governors contributed to the spread of intercommunal clashes particularly in Jonglei state.

