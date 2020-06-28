 
 
 
African Union demands list of holdout rebels obstructing peace in Sudan

African Union's PSC meets in Addis Ababa to discuss situation in Sudan on 6 June 2019 (PSC Photo)
June 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Peace and Security Council of the African Union (PSC) has urged holdout armed groups to join the peace process in Sudan and requested the transitional government to designate those who obstruct the ongoing efforts.

The PSC discussed the situation in Sudan in a meeting held on 17 and released its decisions in a communiqué published on Friday 26 June.

The meeting welcomed the progress achieved so far in the Juba process for peace in Sudan which started in September 2019 between the government and the armed groups in Darfur and the Two Areas.

The Council further called on the Sudanese parties to expedite the negotiations and conclude a peace agreement, at the same time it appealed on the hold out groups to join the talks without preconditions.

“In the same context, condemns all acts of violence and calls on the Transitional Government of Sudan, working together with the AU Commission, to develop and submit a list of all those not cooperating and obstructionists to the current peace process, in order for the Council to take appropriate actions,” further stressed the statement.

The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nur (SLM-AW) remains the only group that rejects the South Sudanese government mediated negotiations.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok met the SLM-AW exiled leader in Paris on 29 September 2019 but he failed to persuade him to join the peace process.

Earlier this year, al-Nur said he would launch a new initiative for a peace conference inside the country, but he recently postponed it.

(ST)

