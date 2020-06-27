 
 
 
SSOA says there no disagreement over nomination of Jonglei governor

June 27, 2020 (JUBA) -The spokesperson for the South Sudan Patriotic Movement Stephen Lual Ngor denied differences within the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) and asserted its unity and cohesion.

media official Stephen Lual Ngor (ST photo)

Ngor was reacting to reports about a new disagreement between the alliance leaders about who to nominate as the new governor of Jonglei State.

Media reports said the minister of higher education Denay Chagor has been picked by several groups for the position of the state governor while others are backing the nomination of Majok Diel for the same position.

"All the factions of the alliance are united and there is no reason for friction," said Ngor.

"All of us will participate in the government institutions in the national unity government, state governments and local governments as well as the parliament," he further said.

SSOA during the first power-sharing had obtained the Upper Nile State but the SPLM-IO’s objection to the deal brought President Salva Kiir and his first deputy Riek Machar to strike a second agreement on 17 June allocating Jonglei to SSOA and Upper Nile to SPLM-IO.

Ngor, however, said that SSOA forces initially wanted to reclaim the Upper Nile State and had undertaken contacts with the presidency to emphasize their rejection of Jonglei State.

He further pointed to a statement supporting the 17 June deal issued by SSOA secretary General Lam Akol saying it has been issued without prior consultation with the alliance leadership council.

The Secretary-General’s statement supporting Kiir-Machar deal "violates the SSOA constitution, which gives the right to make decisions to the leadership council".

(ST)

