 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 26 June 2020

African leaders agree to postpone filling of Ethiopian dam and to resume talks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

GERD under construction (Ethiopian FM photo)
June 26, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - An African mini-summit agreed on Friday to resume talks between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan on the Renaissance dam, and to postpone the first filling of its reservoir until an agreement is reached between the three riparian countries.

The agreement was announced after a videoconference meeting convened by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa, and Chairperson of the African Union (AU) including the leaders of the three countries and the AU Bureau of Heads of State and Government.

The meeting was attended by President Abdel Fattah al Sisi of Egypt who is also a member of the AU Bureau, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, and President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Also took part in the meeting Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki.

In a statement released in Khartoum, Hamdok cabinet said that the meeting agreed to resume technical discussions to reach an agreement within the two weeks as it was proposed by the Ethiopian side.

The meeting further agreed that "the filling of the reservoir should be postponed until the signing of an agreement" between the three countries, further said a statement issued during the night.

During a series of meetings from 9 to 17 July the three countries agreed on about 95% of the technical issues related to the filling process, however, they failed to agree on the legal binding status of the agreement.

Following what, Egypt referred the matter to the United Nations Security Council accusing Ethiopia of threatening peace and security in the region. In return, Addis Ababa accused Cairo of seeing to transform the negotiated deal on the dam filling into a water-sharing agreement.

In a statement released after the meeting, the Egyptian presidency said that observers from the member states of the African Union Bureau will take part in the upcoming technical meetings.

Also, it was agreed to inform the Security Council about this development as it plans to discuss the matter during a meeting that will take place on Monday.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan: Dynamics of change and resistance of political parties to change  2020-06-26 19:15:55 By: Hussein Arko Menawi When we look at the political timeline in Sudan it gives us strong evidence, how the political future in Sudan is critical, bleak and confusing. It is also a good (...)

Sudan’s legitimate request for UN assistance. Who the opponents are and what their ulterior motives? (3-3) 2020-06-26 12:08:29 By: Trayo A. Al Ali Trayo Keep the focus on: Regardless of any inadvertent diversion punctuates the course of this discussion, it is extremely important for the reader to strickly keep the focus (...)

Together with Sudan 2020-06-25 09:47:05 By Josep Borrell and Heiko Maas Last year, the world watched in admiration as hundreds of thousands of Sudanese women and men took to the streets to peacefully demand change in one of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.