 
 
 
Thursday 25 June 2020

UNIFSA soldier seriously wounded after attack by unknown gunmen in Abyei

June 25, 2020 (ABYEI) – A soldier of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) was seriously wounded after an attack by unidentified gunmen on a protection force in the northern sector, said the mission on Thursday.

"At about 1610 hours on Wednesday 24 June, between Goli and Todach area, an unknown armed group opened fire on a UNISFA vehicle that was providing force protection to a UN contracted IMDAD vehicle with two local staff on board," said a statement by the UNISFA.

The soldier critical was airlifted from Todach camp to Abyei Force Headquarters Level II hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition, while the other soldier and two IMDAD local staff were treated for shock and discharged in Todach camp.

UNISFA acting head Maj Gen Mehari Zewde Gebremariam, condemned the attack and reiterates that any presence of armed groups within the Abyei box is a violation of Abyei’s weapon free status.

Gebremariam further stressed that UNISFA is fully committed to pursuing its mandate to ensure that Abyei Area is free of arms and armed groups and deplores any act that will further escalate tension in the area.

(ST)

