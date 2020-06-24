 
 
 
UNAMID reports clashes between two rebel factions in Darfur’s Jebel Marra area

Displaced persons in Sortoni, North Darfur, who sought refuge near UNAMID's Site following clashes between SLM-AW and government forces in Jebel Marra area on 10 February 2016. (Photo UNAMID)June 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Recent fighting between two rebel factions of the Sudan Liberation Army, Abdel Wahid al-Nur (SLA-AW) in Jebel Marra area of Darfur has displaced thousands of civilians, said the hybrid peacekeeping mission on Wednesday.

UNAMID said that the fighting erupted in the mountainous area on 11 June in Wegi village, 10 km north-east of UNAMID’s Golo temporary operating base in Central Darfur state.

Since the eruption of the fighting "it is reported that thousands of people have been displaced from Wegi, Ila, Fara, Katiro and Daya villages. Both sides reportedly suffered an unknown number of casualties," said the UNAMID.

A verification team of the hybrid operation confirmed the clashes in Wegi village.

"Witnesses also informed UNAMID that on 12 June, elements from one rival faction allegedly raped a woman and her four daughters in Tairo village during the fighting," further said the statement.

The head of the hybrid operation Jeremiah Mamabolo condemned the fighting and the attacks on civilians and called to immediately stop fighting.

"It is a pity that those who had carried arms in order to defend the hopes and aspiration of the people of Darfur have become the very cause of their suffering," Mamabolo further said.

Sources in Darfur told Sudan Tribune that the fighting was between fighters loyal to Abdel Wahid al-Nur and those loyal to splinter rebel commander Mubarak Aldok.

For its part, the SLM-AW spokesman Mohamed al-Nayer rejected the "unfounded accusations" by the UNAMID against his group.

"The Movement has nothing to hide and therefore, requests that fair and impartial investigation commission be sent to SLA controlled territories to refute Mamabolo’s unfounded cheer lies," said al-Nayer.

The statement further called to end the UNAMID or its failure to protect civilians in Darfur and to replace it by a new "full-fleshed highly equipped and strong peacekeeping mission established made of forces from countries willing to enforce chapter VII".

(ST)

