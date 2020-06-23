 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 23 June 2020

Sudan’s premier, U.S. Treasury Mnuchin say final agreement needed on GERD

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok discussed with the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and agreed on the need for a final deal.

Hamdok in a phone call (SUNA photo)According to a statement issued by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday evening, Mnuchin held a telephone call with Hamdok on Monday evening 22 June. Also, Hamdok confirmed the discussion on Tuesday.

Hamdok and Mnuchin discussed the outcome of the recent round of talks initiated by the Sudanese prime minister to reach an agreement over the first filling process.

“Both emphasized the importance of reaching a final legal agreement,” said the U.S. Treasury.

“Secretary Mnuchin reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to support a fair and equitable agreement that balances the interests of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan,” further stressed the statement.

Washington had brokered several rounds of talks between the three countries but Ethiopia declined to attend a meeting scheduled in February to finalize the deal.

On 28 February, the Treasury Department said that final testing and filling should not take place without an agreement.

“We also note the concern of downstream populations in Sudan and Egypt due to unfinished work on the safe operation of the GERD, and the need to implement all necessary dam safety measures in accordance with international standards before filling begins,” further said the US Treasury Department.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What do refugees and IDPs expect from their Global Day? 2020-06-22 05:34:26 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman In response to the above question, the refugees and the Internally Displaced persons as if they were chanting the verse of the Arab poet, al-Mutanabbi which says: “Oh Eid (...)

Rumours about Egyptian military base in South Sudan 2020-06-22 05:27:44 The stalemate between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Ethiopia Dam is now being exaggerated by the Egyptian Army Base in Pagak area of Maiwut county, South Sudan. By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak The (...)

Egypt’s historic and natural claims fallacy over the Nile 2020-06-19 08:17:40 By: BisratTeklu There has been interminable historic conflict and tension between Ethiopian and Egypt over the Nile water. The cause for this historic disagreement is Egypt’s unjust claim to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.