June 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok discussed with the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and agreed on the need for a final deal.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday evening, Mnuchin held a telephone call with Hamdok on Monday evening 22 June. Also, Hamdok confirmed the discussion on Tuesday.

Hamdok and Mnuchin discussed the outcome of the recent round of talks initiated by the Sudanese prime minister to reach an agreement over the first filling process.

“Both emphasized the importance of reaching a final legal agreement,” said the U.S. Treasury.

“Secretary Mnuchin reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to support a fair and equitable agreement that balances the interests of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan,” further stressed the statement.

Washington had brokered several rounds of talks between the three countries but Ethiopia declined to attend a meeting scheduled in February to finalize the deal.

On 28 February, the Treasury Department said that final testing and filling should not take place without an agreement.

“We also note the concern of downstream populations in Sudan and Egypt due to unfinished work on the safe operation of the GERD, and the need to implement all necessary dam safety measures in accordance with international standards before filling begins,” further said the US Treasury Department.

(ST)