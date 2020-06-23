 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 23 June 2020

Egypt seeks Nile water-sharing deal through GERD filling process: Ethiopia tells Security Council

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the Blue Nile in Guba Woreda, Ethiopia on 26 Spet 2019 (Reuters photo)
June 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Ethiopia rejected Egyptian claims that the first filing of the Renaissance Dam is a threat to peace in the region and accused Cairo of seeking to impose the Nile water-sharing agreement of 1959.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew on 22 June sent a letter to the UN Security Council in response to a letter Egypt had filled to the 15 member body three days before.

on 19 June, Egypt had written to the Council urging its intervention to settle the dispute over the long term GERD filling saying that this process represents a threat to international peace and security

Andargachew in his letter, seen by Sudan Tribune, dismissed accusations of unilateralism and stressed his country’s keenness to pursue tripartite negotiations on the first filing of the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and accused Egypt of seeking to internationalize the dam’s negotiations despite the "notable progress" made by the parties.

The Ethiopian diplomat went further to give his point of view saying that the discussions became difficult after Egypt insistence on "historic rights".

"The notion of "historic rights and current use" is a reference to the 1959 colonial-era Agreement between Egypt and the Sudan which divided the Nile waters between them, completely ignoring Ethiopia. Under this invalid and unfair deal, Egypt secured Lion’s share of the Nile waters".

He further pointed to the inclusion of 1959 agreement in the annexes to its letter before to say that this deal is the "crux of the matter" and the cause of the failure to achieve progress in the tripartite talks.

"In plain language, Egypt had made it a point to use the GERD negotiations to impel Ethiopia to endorse that unfair and unequal 1959 Agreement, which is anathema for Ethiopia, as it would be for any sovereign nation," he stressed.

During the recent round of talks initiated by the Sudanese government, the three countries almost finalized the technical discussions on how to carry out the first filling process but a big disagreement appeared when the parties moved to the binding legal status of the agreement.

The scope of the discussions became whether this agreement is limited to the filling and operation the dam, or it is also a water-sharing agreement.

The Ethiopian side proposed that the would-be-signed agreement be a "Guidelines and Rules" agreement on the first filling of the dam, also it said that this deal could be unilaterally modified in some aspects and even repealed in certain cases.

This new development was perceived as a clear denial of what had been done during the Washington process as the parties agreed on the binding character of the future agreement.

In his letter to the Security Council, the Ethiopian prime minister stressed his country’s commitment to what would be signed adding that this deal will be on the first filling of the dam but not as a water-sharing deal.

"It is no accident that Egypt falsely accuses Ethiopia of not wanting to be bound by the guidelines and rules under negotiation," said Andargachew.

"This comes from its latent motive of enforcing the guidelines as a water-sharing agreement to block future upstream development," he further stressed.

A Sudanese negotiator told reporters on 17 June after the suspension of the negotiations that Sudan refuses to involve the water sharing issue in the talks saying this deal should be dedicated only to the filing and operation of the GERD.

He further said that Ethiopia proposed to negotiate a water-sharing agreement within ten years.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What do refugees and IDPs expect from their Global Day? 2020-06-22 05:34:26 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman In response to the above question, the refugees and the Internally Displaced persons as if they were chanting the verse of the Arab poet, al-Mutanabbi which says: “Oh Eid (...)

Rumours about Egyptian military base in South Sudan 2020-06-22 05:27:44 The stalemate between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Ethiopia Dam is now being exaggerated by the Egyptian Army Base in Pagak area of Maiwut county, South Sudan. By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak The (...)

Egypt’s historic and natural claims fallacy over the Nile 2020-06-19 08:17:40 By: BisratTeklu There has been interminable historic conflict and tension between Ethiopian and Egypt over the Nile water. The cause for this historic disagreement is Egypt’s unjust claim to (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.