Berlin conference will show strong international support for Sudan’s transition: EU diplomats

Friends of Sudan meet in Khartoum on 11 December 2019 (SUNA Photo)June 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Berlin-hosted donor conference aims to show strong international support for Sudan’s democratic transition process and Hamdok’s government, said European officials in Khartoum n Tuesday.

The meeting which gathers over 40 countries is co-hosted by the EU, Germany, the UN and Sudan. It will be virtually held from Berlin on 25 June.

The participants will be represented at the level of foreign or cooperation ministers. Also, will speak at the meeting United Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, European High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell and Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Furthermore, will take part in the one-day conference, the President of the World Bank (WB) David R. Malpass, and the Managing Director (MD) and Chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgiev.

Speaking to a small number of journalists in a teleconference attended by Sudan Tribune on Tuesday German Ambassador to Sudan Ulrich Klockner stressed that the conference will demonstrate an international interest in Sudan.

This international mobilization "shows how great the interest of the world in Sudan and the success of Hamdok’s government," Klockner said after briefing the reporters about the ongoing preparations for a successful meeting next Thursday.

The International Crisis Group (ICG) in a briefing released on Monday said that Sudan’s donor conference affords the country’s partners a significant opportunity to support Hamdok as he keeps the economy afloat and co-pilots the country toward the 2022 elections envisaged by the 2019 agreement.

"Without urgent donor assistance to provide economic relief to a suffering population, public support for the cabinet’s reform agenda could collapse. If popular frustrations at living conditions grow, the ensuing protests could destabilise a civilian-military government that barely hangs together, with possibly disastrous consequences for Sudan and the region," stressed the ICG.

For his part, European Union Ambassador to Sudan Robert van den Dool, who participated in the teleconference organised by the EU office in Khartoum said they expect three results from this conference including political and economic support.

"First, this conference will show a very strong political support for Sudan’s transition process (...) Political support for the government in this difficult time is very important for the conference," he said.

Dool further pointed out that they expect important financial support for the transitional government to implement its economic recovery programme and also to the government response to COVID 19.

EU diplomat stressed that the participation of the international financial institutions is very important for the transitional recovery in Sudan stressing that they will be represented at the highest level.

"We hope that this conference will be the starting point for the launch of the debt relief process so that people can start to rebuild the economy and bring Sudan back on the track of prosperity and peace," he stressed.

(ST)

